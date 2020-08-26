Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

About Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZFF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

