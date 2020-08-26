Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,388 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $113.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

