Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 20,321 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. 2,901,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

