Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. 316,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,315. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

