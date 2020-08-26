Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,850 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.16. 432,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,751. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

