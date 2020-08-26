Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,761 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,433,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,364.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 154,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.24. The company had a trading volume of 301,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

