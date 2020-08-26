CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.78. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 83,831 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

CAIXABANK/ADR Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

