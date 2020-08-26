CaixaPay Trading 48.9% Higher Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $180,885.77 and $186.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

