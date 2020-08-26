Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.60

Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and traded as high as $47.80. Calian Group shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Calian Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

