California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,568 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Eversource Energy worth $227,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. 28,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

