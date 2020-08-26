California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $222,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 634,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 69,894 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 758,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,065,236. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

