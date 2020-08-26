California Public Employees Retirement System Has $244.24 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.85% of Travelers Companies worth $244,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. 22,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

