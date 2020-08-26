California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,467 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $230,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 146,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,366. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

