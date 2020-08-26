California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 114,045 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Ross Stores worth $221,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. 43,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,165. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

