California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,974 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of U.S. Bancorp worth $160,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 202,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

