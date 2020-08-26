Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives “Sell” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

