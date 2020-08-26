Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 114,827 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after buying an additional 694,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. 4,852,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

