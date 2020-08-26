Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.