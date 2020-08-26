Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCORF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.06. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

