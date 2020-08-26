Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 192.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $47,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 218,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.53. 32,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.