Cancom (COK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cancom (ETR: COK):

8/24/2020 – Cancom was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Cancom was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Cancom was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Cancom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Cancom was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Cancom was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR COK opened at €46.04 ($54.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cancom SE has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.44 and a 200-day moving average of €47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

