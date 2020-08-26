Capital One Financial Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Overweight

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

