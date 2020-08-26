Carboneum [C8] Token (C8) Hits One Day Volume of $135.00

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market cap of $177,892.53 and approximately $135.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboneum [C8] Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00127320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01666671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00194722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,709,306 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum [C8] Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum [C8] Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.