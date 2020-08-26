Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Acquires 71,299 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 71,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,043.07).

Shares of CAR stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.29.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

