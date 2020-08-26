Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cardinal Health worth $51,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,034,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.