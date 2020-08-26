Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.56. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
Featured Article: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.