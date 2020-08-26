Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 85.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 70.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

