Carry Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $2.38 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.16 or 0.05609411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,558,282,516 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

