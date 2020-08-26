Cartesi Price Reaches $0.0820 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and $3.54 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01664519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00150741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.