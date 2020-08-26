carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $26,668.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

