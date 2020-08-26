Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 5%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 565,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 939,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CSLT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 46.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 351,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 388,579 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

