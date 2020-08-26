Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,413.99

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $8,413.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01671990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00195210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00153933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

