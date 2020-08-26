Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.74% of Cedar Fair worth $49,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.77. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

