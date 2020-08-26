Celer Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.26 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $46.74 million and $9.26 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.05593883 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,864,122,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

