Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.02. Ceres Global shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,470 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million and a PE ratio of 52.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

