Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Chegg worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHGG opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

