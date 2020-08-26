Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.49% of Chemed worth $35,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 12.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chemed by 15.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.61. 1,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,199. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $519.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.24 and a 200-day moving average of $456.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

