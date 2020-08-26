Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,337 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.60.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 24.48%.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.