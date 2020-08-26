Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

CQP stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

