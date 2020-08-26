ChessCoin (CHESS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. ChessCoin has a market cap of $43,109.46 and $2.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.54 or 3.06686614 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019285 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

