Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $35.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of PLCE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

