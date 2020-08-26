Childrens Place Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,725 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 430 put options.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

