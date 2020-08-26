China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.74

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $13.44. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 28,105 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.13.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

