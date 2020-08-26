China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYYHF stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

