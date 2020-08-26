Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $19,296,119.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,273.13. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,158.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $938.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,273.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.