Chronologic Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $176,403.58 and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001611 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01669470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00194800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154372 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,560 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

