Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to post earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.19. Chubb reported earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. 1,472,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 139.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 169.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

