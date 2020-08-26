Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Down 6%

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price fell 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 1,011,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,658,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

CIDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

