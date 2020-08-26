Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $47,146,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $327.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

