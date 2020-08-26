Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.90. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

